School Wont Allow Grandma To Go To Prom

Everyone remembers their prom, it’s like a rite of passage. To some its a night to remember, others, not so much – and the pressure of finding a date was sometimes unbearable.

For an Alabama teen, his grandmother was one of those people who was never able to go to prom herself. Thinking quick, the teen decided that as a nice gesture, he would take his own grandmother to prom so she could have that memory.

However, the Alabama high school the teen attends has shut down the idea, citing safety concerns. They also stated that every year they deny several possible attendees due to age so they “don’t leave any stone upturned.”