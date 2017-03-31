Dave Grohl Plugs Mom’s Book with Retro Photo, Heartfelt Foreward

By Hayden Wright
Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl literally wrote the book about rock star mothers — and Dave contributed a foreward. In From Cradle to Stage, she interviews fellow mothers of music stars like Michael Stipe, HAIM, and Dr. Dre — exploring the singular experience that she and many other moms share when their creative children become cultural forces.
The Foo Fighters’ Instagram account posted a blurb from Dave’s essay that praises Hanlon Grohl and the influence of mothers everywhere. It’s accompanied by a nostalgic photo of mother and son from the 1970s.
“But beyond any biological information, there is love, something that defies all science and reason,” he writes. “And that, I am most fortunate to have been given. It’s maybe the most defining factor in anyone’s life. Surely an artist’s greatest muse. And there is no love like a mother’s love. It is life’s greatest song. We are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”
In a second passage, the Foo Fighters shared, Grohl mythologizes his childhood in Virginia.
“Every Musician remembers his first lesson,” he recounts. “Mine? Well … there was no classroom, no conservatory. No sheet music or baton. No … It was in the front seat of a beige Ford Maverick, rolling through Springfield, Virginia, on a sweltering hot summer day in 1975. My teacher? My Mother. Ms. Virginia Hanlon Grohl.”
Virginia’s book goes on sale April 18 and is available for pre-order. See the throwback photos and Dave’s heartfelt words here:
