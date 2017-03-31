Crayola Is Retiring The Yellow Dandelion Crayon

March 31, 2017 11:16 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Crayola, crayon, National Crayon Day

Happy National Crayon Day!

In celebration of the holiday, Crayola was set to do a big reveal of which crayon was retiring, but the information was leaked on Twitter yesterday afternoon:

Good thing Crayola has a sense of humor, because here’s how they responded to the spoiler tweet:

The Dandelion color has been on Crayola’s roster for 27 years, and part of the 24-pack for 18.

This is the first time the company has retired a color from the 24-pack box.  They’ll be replacing it, but we won’t know until May.  Unless someone spoils it again.

MORE HERE

 

