Cavs To Have First Sensory Safe Rooms In NBA

Cleveland has become a city of Champions with the Cavaliers. It has become something that everyone should enjoy.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for individuals with sensory issues. Since Cavs games are filled with loud noises and lights, it can be very difficult for those with sensory needs.

In Cleveland fashion, the city – and the team – have become innovators by becoming the first NBA team to now offer sensory safe suites for those with individuals needs. It all comes as the Quicken Loans Area teams up with KultureCity, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating more accessibility and acceptance for all individuals.

Now fully certified, the Q is ready to assist individuals with all needs.