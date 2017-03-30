You Probably Shouldn’t Propose With Spraypaint

Ask anyone who has been married and they will tell you that one of the most stressful parts about the whole deal is the actual proposal.

You can get a fantastic ring, and have your dream wedding in mind, but if the execution of the proposal isn’t on-point, it can ruin the whole thing. Just ask this person.

A man in Sheffield Lake has been charged after admitting that he spray painted his proposal on the side of a local building. Thankfully for him it was just a misdemeanor.

The writing said “Michelle Marry Me. I love you. Familia.”

While it’s fun to get creative, maybe you should just stick to getting on one knee at a fancy dinner.

By the way – she said yes.