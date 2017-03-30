You Probably Shouldn’t Propose With Spraypaint

March 30, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Ask anyone who has been married and they will tell you that one of the most stressful parts about the whole deal is the actual proposal.

You can get a fantastic ring, and have your dream wedding in mind, but if the execution of the proposal isn’t on-point, it can ruin the whole thing.  Just ask this person.

A man in Sheffield Lake has been charged after admitting that he spray painted his proposal on the side of a local building.  Thankfully for him it was just a misdemeanor.

The writing said “Michelle Marry Me. I love you. Familia.”

While it’s fun to get creative, maybe you should just stick to getting on one knee at a fancy dinner.

By the way – she said yes.

 

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live