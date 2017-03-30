Starbucks Customers Ordered This Secret Drink So Much, It’s Now On The Menu

Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better Alhamdulillah (also this has honey so that's a source of shifa as well) So here's the recipe: Venti Cup w/ a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea Add half hot water and half steamed lemonade Add a little honey Optional: Add a pump of peppermint This is filled with so many antioxidants, Vitamin C and the honey has antimicrobial properties that help your immune system so I definitely recommend this next time your sick. #starbucks #starbuckssicktea #starbuckscoldbuster

