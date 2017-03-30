Starbucks Customers Ordered This Secret Drink So Much, It’s Now On The Menu

March 30, 2017 3:37 PM

Starbucks heard you cries and now they are adding the “Medicine Ball” to their menu.

Here’s the recipe:

Venti Cup

Bag of Jade citrus mint tea

Bag of Peach Tranquility Tea

Half Hot Water

Half Steamed lemonade

Honey on top

Optional:  Pump of peppermint

The magic tea is supposed to help if you have a cold.

Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better Alhamdulillah (also this has honey so that's a source of shifa as well) So here's the recipe: Venti Cup w/ a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea Add half hot water and half steamed lemonade Add a little honey Optional: Add a pump of peppermint This is filled with so many antioxidants, Vitamin C and the honey has antimicrobial properties that help your immune system so I definitely recommend this next time your sick. #starbucks #starbuckssicktea #starbuckscoldbuster

A post shared by Just Beautiful Things 👑✨❤️ (@justbusydreaming) on

 

When you feel a cold coming on (or if you already have one) ask for "The Medicine Ball". #starbucksmedicineball #starbuckscoldbuster Update 3/29/17: It's peculiar that is drink is getting so much attention all of a sudden. The "news article" going around has several different authors depending on which link you follow. It seems that not one of them has bothered to do research, check sources, or seek permission to link to people's Instagram accounts. This concoction has been around for at least a couple years that I know of. It was recommended to my husband by a barista at one of our local @Starbucks, and he suggested it to me when I was sick. Who really knows if it's a customer-invented drink, or if a creative barista (who may, or may not, have been working at a completely different company) came up with it…?🤔____________________________________________#WWendiWonkySketches #art4all #everydaymatters #illustratedlife #sketch #creativitykillsoldness #insidemysketchbook #inkpen #inksketch #straighttoink #freehandsketch #quicksketch #watercolorsketch #everydaysketch #lettering #foodsketch #sketching #watercolor #inkandwash #linesketch #sketchjournal #illustratedjournal #visualjournal #sketchbook #waterbrush @fabercastellglobal #pittartistpen #watercolorpencils @stillmanandbirn #stillmanandbirn Softcover Epsilon

A post shared by Wendi's Wonky Sketches (@wwendi) on

