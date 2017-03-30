Starbucks Customers Ordered This Secret Drink So Much, It’s Now On The Menu

Starbucks heard you cries and now they are adding the “Medicine Ball” to their menu.
Here’s the recipe:
Venti Cup
Bag of Jade citrus mint tea
Bag of Peach Tranquility Tea
Half Hot Water
Half Steamed lemonade
Honey on top
Optional: Pump of peppermint
The magic tea is supposed to help if you have a cold.
Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better
When you feel a cold coming on (or if you already have one) ask for "The Medicine Ball". 

Update 3/29/17: It's peculiar that is drink is getting so much attention all of a sudden. The "news article" going around has several different authors depending on which link you follow. It seems that not one of them has bothered to do research, check sources, or seek permission to link to people's Instagram accounts. This concoction has been around for at least a couple years that I know of. It was recommended to my husband by a barista at one of our local @Starbucks, and he suggested it to me when I was sick. Who really knows if it's a customer-invented drink, or if a creative barista (who may, or may not, have been working at a completely different company) came up with it…?