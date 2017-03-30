Need A Job? Cedar Point Is Hiring 5,000 Summer Associates

You could be one of the first to welcome someone onto a ride or help them get settled at the historic Hotel Breakers!

Cedar Point is hosting a job fair for the 2017 season. Here’s the details:

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th from 11:00am to 2:00pm

WHERE: Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky

Teachers, students, retirees, people from all over the world experience working at Cedar Point. Now, you can, too.

The benefits include:

-Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park

– Complimentary admission for friends and family

– Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world

– Discounts on food and merchandise

– Summer parties and events with music, games, and prizes

– Bus trips to popular destinations around the Midwest

– An associate recreation center

– On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)

– An unforgettable summer of fun!

Internships for college credit are also offered in hospitality management, marketing, food & beverage, and maintenance.

Interested? Fill out an application here and attend the job fair!