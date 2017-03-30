Need A Job? Cedar Point Is Hiring 5,000 Summer Associates

March 30, 2017 12:26 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Cedar Point, Sandusky

You could be one of the first to welcome someone onto a ride or help them get settled at the historic Hotel Breakers!

Cedar Point is hosting a job fair for the 2017 season.  Here’s the details:

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th from 11:00am to 2:00pm

WHERE: Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky

Teachers, students, retirees, people from all over the world experience working at Cedar Point.  Now, you can, too.

The benefits include:

-Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park
– Complimentary admission for friends and family
– Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world
– Discounts on food and merchandise
– Summer parties and events with music, games, and prizes
– Bus trips to popular destinations around the Midwest
– An associate recreation center
– On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)
– An unforgettable summer of fun!

Internships for college credit are also offered in hospitality management, marketing, food & beverage, and maintenance.

Interested?  Fill out an application here and attend the job fair!

