Major Lazer Says They’ve Made 20 Plus Songs With Camila Cabello

March 30, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Major Lazer

According to Billboard, the DJ trio of Major Lazer dished that they’ve got some big things coming up with former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

The ‘Bad Things’ singer has been in-studio with Major Lazer working on several collaborations.

From Billboard:

The trio’s founder Diplo has teased their studio time together multiple times on Snapchat, the latest being back in January alongside Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“We made like 20 songs with Camila Cabello,” Diplo says. “We love her.”

Major Lazer has found tons of success recently with their huge hit ‘Cold Water’ featuring Justin Bieber, and current single ‘Run Up’ with PartyNextDoor.

We can’t wait to see what the dance super-group has up their sleeve with Cabello on the mic!

