Hospitals can be a very uncomfortable place, especially for kids who have to frequent them.  However, Brave Gowns is trying to make it so that it will be one less thing for them to worry about.

Brave Gowns has worked with several graphic designers to create hospital gowns of favorite superheroes, showing the kids that they will always be strong.

Some gowns designed also have other kid friendly designs such as guitars and mermaids!