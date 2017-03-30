AP MUSIC AWARDS Announce Quicken Loans Arena as 2017 Venue

The 4th Annual JOURNEYS ALTERNATIVE PRESS MUSIC AWARDS, FUELED BY MONSTER ENERGY

Announce 2017 Venue + VIP & Early Bird Ticket Details

July 17, 2017 | Cleveland, Ohio | Quicken Loans Arena

“The GRAMMYs of Alternative Music” – TIME Magazine

CLEVELAND, OH – The Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink are thrilled to finally announce that on July 17, 2017, the main event will return to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena-home court of Lebron James and 2016 NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers! The massive facilities at Quicken Loans Arena are the perfect location to host this year’s show, which will transform into a refreshed, produced-for-television atmosphere to fully immerse fans in the action.

Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea states, “It’s so amazing to bring the AP Music Awards back to the legendary Q Arena here in Cleveland. It’s a world-famous sports and entertainment venue and for us to hold the fourth annual APMAs here is still such a humbling experience.

This year we’re shaking things up a bit with the show for those who attend in person, as it’ll be a true produced-for-television experience. It’ll be like attending a taping of Colbert or Kimmel and the audience will be an active part of the award show’s production. These are the sorts of events that you would typically only get if you live in Los Angeles or New York City and we’re bringing this experience for music fans right here to Cleveland. The APMAs were already a once-in-a-lifetime event because of the unique performances and the handing out of our annual awards, but now we’re ramping up the night’s excitement even more by making it more of a live television experience.”

In addition to bringing the biggest names in alternative music all together for one special night, the APMAs also bring them to the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll – Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Alternative Press Music Awards help us showcase Cleveland’s world-class music scene, our rock ‘n’ roll heritage as well as so many other facets of our city – from culinary options to outdoor activities to culture and nightlife,” adds David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland. “We’re proud to support this growing event as it returns to Cleveland and The Q.”

The 2017 Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink will be hosted by alternative culture superstar Andy Biersack (Andy Black, Black Veil Brides) and promise even more of what fans have come to expect from the show – huge stars and incredible performances presented on a scale worthy of the most exciting genres in music.

The wait is over! Early bird and VIP tickets are on sale now at www.altpress.com/apmas, and regular tickets will go on sale very soon. Early bird tickets allow fans to grab tickets at the lowest possible price – save money and get yours now! In addition, VIP tickets are available – including Monster VIP Table, Ultimate VIP and Premium Seating packages – offering the best seat in the house! The Monster VIP Table, which positions fans right in the action, includes up-front-and-personal floor table seating for two, premier hotel accommodations, red carpet VIP viewing, admission to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, exclusive goodies and more. With the Ultimate VIP package fans will have a special place on the red carpet, get to attend a VIP signing before the show, receive two tickets to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and more. The Premium Seating package guarantees fans a seat close to the action, plus a discounted ticket to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Visit the link above to get yours before they are gone – last year’s Monster VIP tickets sold out in less than three hours!

Details regarding the 2017 APMAs tickets, nominees, honorees, attending/performing artists, red carpet appearances, surrounding events and more will be announced soon via www.altpress.com/apmas.

Last year’s APMAs trended worldwide on Twitter and Facebook for over 72 hours – before, during and after live streaming on Amazon Music‘s official Twitch channel, reaching a staggering 500,000-plus viewers. The APMAs were the most viewed stream on Twitch the day of show, in addition to being the No. 3 most viewed music stream in the platform’s history. Social media reaction and fan response spread fast and furious across the internet following the red carpet and awards ceremony, reaching 25 million people across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, over 240,000 Twitter users tweeted the #APMAs hashtag during the show.

Each APMAs show has featured some of the greatest artists in modern music, ranging from today’s biggest rock stars such as Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, Black Veil Brides and Weezer, to musical legends such as Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Slash, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Billy Corganof the Smashing Pumpkins and Ice-T. Countless renowned artists such as Rob Zombie, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, All Time Low, Marilyn Manson, Run of RUN DMC and beyond have appeared at the APMAs, with spectacular performances from artists including (but not limited to) New Found Glory, Yellowcard, A Day To Remember, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! and more. Additionally, the APMAs are recognized for presenting collaborative cover performances unlike music fans have ever seen before, combining the legendary talents of Joan Jett and Slash, Asking Alexandria and Korn, Halestorm and Slipknot/Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor, Rob Halford and BABYMETAL and many more.

