These McDonald’s Sauces Are Hitting Supermarket Shelves

March 29, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, McChicken, McDonald's

You read the title correctly.  Mickey D’s is bringing some of their favorite condiments to supermarket shelves.

Indeed – you’ll soon be able to get the famous Big Mac Sauce, Filet-O-Fish sauce, and McChicken sauces at the grocery store – but only if you live in Canada.

While there’s no word on when the coveted toppings will make their way to grocery stores in the U.S., some folks are using their American ingenuity and snagging some second hand on eBay.

The only other option we can think of is making friends with a Canadian and having ‘em send you some!

