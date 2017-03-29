Here’s What You Missed While Waiting For April The Giraffe To Give Birth

March 29, 2017 5:51 AM
Today, March 29th, marks exactly 5 weeks since the constant live stream of April the giraffe started.

Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, NY, promised the 15 y/o giraffe could give birth at any moment.  But, here we are, 5 weeks later, and still no baby.

Here’s a list of a few things you might have missed while watching the live stream:

NASA announced it discovered 7 Earth-like planets

The Trump administration rescinded transgender bathroom guidelines

Bill Paxton died

The strangest moment in Oscars history happened:

A different giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo

MLB Spring training started… and ended.

Andrew Bogut signed with the Cavs, played for 1 minute, got injured, and is now out for the season

Trump signed a new travel ban

Spring sprung

JC Penny announced it is closing a bunch of stores

There was a terror attack in London

HERE’S EVEN MORE STUFF YOU MISSED

And yet… still no baby giraffe from April.  When it does happen, she’ll be in active labor for only 30 minutes.

The newborn is expected to weigh 150 lbs and stand 6 feet tall.

