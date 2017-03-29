Aly Tanner Moving To Middays

ALY TANNER NAMED MIDDAY HOST ON Q104

Aly Tanner will make the move from morning drive to mid-day host of Q104 beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 30.

She will be heard on-air weekdays 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and online here.

“Aly is back at home doing mid-days. She loves music and hosting her own shift and this will be fun for her,” said Dave Popovich, VP of Programming, CBS RADIO Cleveland.

Aly previously hosted the evening show and mid-day show on Q104.

The mid-day position was vacated when Average Joe and his family decided to move back to Chicago to be closer to family.

“Joe will definitely be missed but this is a move that he and his family feel is best and we’re happy for them,” added Popovich.

