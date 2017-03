On Friday at the Cavs-Hornets game, this guy was spotted in the crowd:

No, it’s not photoshopped. ┬áThis Dad is using professional-grade signs to motivate his son.

Tough love? ┬áMaybe, because it’s assumed his kid may not have got the message the first time.

Here’s Dad the next night:

Our opinion? ┬áMotivating as heck! ┬áIf we were Thomas, we’d be busting our butts to see some basketball!