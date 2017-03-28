Have you spotted film crews on the East Side of Cleveland? Residents around East 128th St. and Miles Ave. have been able to catch Matthew McConaughey filming his new movie “White Boy Rick”.

The movie will be mostly shot on location in Cleveland through part of June, and will be released on January 12th, 2018.

What’s it about? According to Fox 8 Cleveland,

The movie is based on true events, set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic. It tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

He was later sentenced to life in prison.

The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Click here for pics