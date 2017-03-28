“Cash Me Ousside” Girl Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

March 28, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Danielle Bregoli, Dr. Phil

Danielle Bregoli, better known now as the “cash me ousside, howbow dah” girl, first appeared on Dr. Phil’s talk show with her mother last year, when she was 13.

The aforementioned line (she was trying to tell the audience to “catch me outside, how about that” after they laughed at her) quickly turned into a meme.

Danielle, now 14, has since been back on Dr. Phil’s show and has cropped up on TMZ more than a few times for her additional public bad behavior (including one time for a fight onboard a Spirit Airlines plane).

Now, the gossip site reports that she’s inked a deal with “a major TV production company,” so her upcoming show (likely also starring her similarly controversial mom) will be coming to a TV screen near you soon.

