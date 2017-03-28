Average Joe Says Goodbye To Q104

To Cleveland:

I don’t like to get all mushy, but Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 will be last day at Q104.  Why?  Two reasons actually.  1. Family. 2. Family.  That’s it.  My wife and I have been given opportunities to live closer to family in Wisconsin.

We are both excited and sad, because Cleveland has been the city where we started our life together.  In May of 2012, we were just recently engaged.  Since then, Cleveland has seen us get married, buy a house, and welcome two amazing boys, Caleb (2 1/2) and Truman (1 1/2) into the world.  I can speak from personal experience that Northeast Ohio is a fantastic place to start a family.  If our hometown was closer, we’d be here forever! 7 hours down the road, we have aunts, uncles, cousins and grandmas waiting for us as we make the transition back home, and they are absolutely thrilled.

Everyone at Q104 and CBS radio have been unbelievable during my 5 years, and very supportive during the remaining few days.  My wife Kristin and I have been so appreciative of everyone who has supported our decision and stopped by to say “see ya’ later”. We have made lifelong friends here, and will be back to visit during the summer months.

Thank you to all the Q104 fans for listening at work over the years, for calling in, showing up at appearances, and following along on social media.

I will miss you forever!

For now, it’s really just a LeBron James thing … I’m going back home!

All of my favorite memories in pictures HERE

