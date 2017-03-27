United Airlines Denied 2 Girls Entry On Plane Because They Were Wearing Leggings

March 27, 2017 5:40 AM
United airlines

It happened at Denver International Airport.  2 girls were about to board a plane and were denied entry because, according to the airline, “In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

Some witnesses took to Twitter to ask United why they are policing women’s clothing:

United later stated that the girls were flying as pass travelers and that they “Are representing UA when they fly.”

They continued with a post stating, “We remind all of our employees to review pass travel attire requirements before using their travel privileges.”

A United Airlines spokesperson said that yoga pants or leggings are more than welcome for regular paying customers.

What do you think of how the airline handled the situation?  Could they have handled it differently?

