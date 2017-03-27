United Airlines Denied 2 Girls Entry On Plane Because They Were Wearing Leggings

It happened at Denver International Airport. 2 girls were about to board a plane and were denied entry because, according to the airline, “In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

Some witnesses took to Twitter to ask United why they are policing women’s clothing:

.@united @PattyArquette I'm sure that 10-year-old really appreciated being shamed in public for her lack of "good taste." — Jacki Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) March 26, 2017

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

@united @shannonrwatts Rule 21 implies removal of passenger once aboard carrier. Also, 'properly clothed' isn't defined. Leggings improper? pic.twitter.com/pgp4wLEOSA — wyatt nerp (@reaganschmagan) March 26, 2017

United later stated that the girls were flying as pass travelers and that they “Are representing UA when they fly.”

They continued with a post stating, “We remind all of our employees to review pass travel attire requirements before using their travel privileges.”

A United Airlines spokesperson said that yoga pants or leggings are more than welcome for regular paying customers.

What do you think of how the airline handled the situation? Could they have handled it differently?