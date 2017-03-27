Selena Gomez Shoots Footage of The Weeknd from Side of Stage

She was smiling and nodding her head during his set. March 27, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, the weeknd

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez continues jet-setting around the world to follow her boyfriend, The Weeknd on tour. The Canadian singer and songwriter is currently on his Starboy Legend of the Fall World Tour, but that isn’t stopping the couple from spending some quality time together.

Related: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have an Aquarium Adventure

Gomez accompanied The Weeknd to Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday (March 26) and enjoyed the show from backstage. The Weeknd posted backstage footage of the performance that was reportedly shot by Gomez. Throughout the evening, she was spotted backstage smiling and nodding her head during his set. At one point, she was shown on the giant screen at the venue, and fans in attendance cheered loudly when they saw her.

This is far from the first new country the couple have visited together. Since their courtship began earlier this year, the lovebirds have traveled to Italy, Paris, Amsterdam and Canada together. Check out Selena’s camera skills and a pic of her cherishing the moment below:

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL 🇧🇷 💚💚💚💚

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Selena on the big screen at The Weeknd's concert 😍

A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@gomezupdates) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live