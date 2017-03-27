Missy Elliott DID WHAT!?

It’s been 15 years since Missy Elliott dropped “Work It”, and for reasons only gods understand, people are JUST NOW realizing what she was saying in the song.

You know the part:

Is it worth it? Let me work it.

I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it

Itsyerdinnaflipnwod……… ?!?!?!

On Friday, she tweeted this:

S/O 2 all who just now figured out what I was saying on my song #WORKIT AFTER 15 YEARS 😫🤣 yup I FLIPPED IT & REVERSED IT🤣 go to snap👻try it pic.twitter.com/Ut5c6djMu0 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 24, 2017

Give this a try:

Record the hook to “Work It” into Snapchat, then, apply the reverse filter. You’ll see that Missy did exactly what she said she was going to do.

You can also see it by looking at the lyrics:

i just found out missy elliott is SAYING THE LINE IN REVERSE pic.twitter.com/hnX8G52ZBi — Sam (@sjames_fit) March 21, 2017

Right now, the internet is split between blown minds and “DUH”.

Did you know this?!