Missy Elliott DID WHAT!?

March 27, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: missy elliott, Work It

It’s been 15 years since Missy Elliott dropped “Work It”, and for reasons only gods understand, people are JUST NOW realizing what she was saying in the song.

You know the part:

Is it worth it? Let me work it.

I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it

Itsyerdinnaflipnwod……… ?!?!?!

On Friday, she tweeted this:

Give this a try:

Record the hook to “Work It” into Snapchat, then, apply the reverse filter.  You’ll see that Missy did exactly what she said she was going to do.

You can also see it by looking at the lyrics:

Right now, the internet is split between blown minds and “DUH”.

Did you know this?!

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live