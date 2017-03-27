Kids Don’t Understand Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Lyrics

By Radio.com Staff

The first time you heard Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” you may not have understood all the words. Kids have a similar reaction.

In the latest installment of the Kids React YouTube series, youngsters share their thoughts on Nirvana. “Sounds like a hippie name, say one child. “Sounds like a drink at Jamba Juice,” says another.

“I don’t understand what he’s saying,” says one little girl after listening to “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” “Was he saying crocodile?” asks another.

