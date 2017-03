Some moms are upset about a new high-heeled-shoe line made specifically for babies up to 6 months old. The Pee Wee Pumps, have been on sale for a few years, but a recent Facebook post on Let Clothes Be Clothes scoffed at the controversial footwear.

Pee Wee Pumps are basically soft, cotton slippers, and many come in animal prints. That’s why mom are concerned, plus the suggestive scenes in which they’re modeled — contribute to the sexualization of babies.