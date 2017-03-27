Dad Calls Out Son’s Bad Grades At Cavs Game – PIC

March 27, 2017 11:49 AM
Check out the dad who held up a sign at the Cavs-Hornets game in Charlotte saying:

“Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here.”

People trolled the dad all weekend on social media:

“Still can’t believe this sign that this father was holding up during the Cavs game…”

 “Maybe if Dad wasn’t spending time making a poster for an NBA game and helping me with my homework instead I’d have better grades.”

“Maybe if dad knew how to use punctuation, he’d be able to help Thomas get his grades back up.”

