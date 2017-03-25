Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 25, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

3. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

4. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

5. This Town-Niall Horan

6. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

8. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

9. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

10. Paris-Chainsmokers

11. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

12. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

13. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

14. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

15. Down-Marian Hill

16. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

17. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

18. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

19. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

20. Believer-Imagine Dragons

