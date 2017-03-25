Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 25, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
3. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
4. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
5. This Town-Niall Horan
6. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
8. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
9. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
10. Paris-Chainsmokers
11. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
12. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
13. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
14. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
15. Down-Marian Hill
16. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
17. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
18. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
19. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
20. Believer-Imagine Dragons
