Selena Gomez Celebrates World Kindness Day at LA High School

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez has been vocal about using her position as Instagram’s most followed user for good: Yesterday, the pop star stopped by an L.A. high school to greet students and participate in a “Step Up” event for World Kindness Day. Gomez documented the trip on Instagram and told her 114 million followers about the program.

“@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day,” she wrote. “@coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It’s crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves.”

See a photo from Selena’s volunteer event here: