A guy in North Carolina needs a lot of help after accidentally donating his wife’s wedding dress. She wanted it cleaned, and put it in a bag, but he thought that meant she wanted it donated. There are no wedding dresses in her family, and she planned to keep it and pass it down to her children.

Neither of them noticed the dress was gone for a couple weeks, and an employee at the store said it had been sold.

They are looking to social media to help finding the dress.