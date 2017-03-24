A New Bar In Cleveland Will Let You Design Your Own Drink

2nd & High Social House will become your new favorite bar. It opens today at East 2nd St. and will offer patrons a few really awesome things, like hybrid sandwiches called “ampersandwiches” and the ability to create your own cocktail.

They will still have a list of their own cocktails, but they want to create an interactive customer experience, even if the customer orders some outrageous, unthinkable cocktail.

2nd & High Social House opens TODAY (March 24th) at 4:00. Get more info about Cleveland’s new bar here.