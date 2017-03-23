VIDEO: Ocean Park Standoff Performs ‘Good News’ At Q104

Samantha Ronson, Pete Nappi and Ethan Thompson of Ocean Park Standoff came in to the Q104 studios in Cleveland on Thursday to perform their song ‘Good News’!

We loved the acoustic flare they added to the song – which you can hear now on Q104!

Their debut EP ‘Ocean Park Standoff’ is OUT NOW. Watch the video of their performace above.

You can also catch Ocean Park Standoff this summer on July 8th at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with Third Eye Blind and Sliversun Pickups. More info and ticket information at the link here.