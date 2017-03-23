VIDEO: Ocean Park Standoff Performs ‘Good News’ At Q104

March 23, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: good news, Ocean Park Standoff

Samantha Ronson, Pete Nappi and Ethan Thompson of Ocean Park Standoff came in to the Q104 studios in Cleveland on Thursday to perform their song ‘Good News’!

We loved the acoustic flare they added to the song – which you can hear now on Q104!

Their debut EP ‘Ocean Park Standoff’ is OUT NOW. Watch the video of their performace above.

You can also catch Ocean Park Standoff this summer on July 8th at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with Third Eye Blind and Sliversun Pickups. More info and ticket information at the link here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live