It’s never happened before. Now we can chug and make history with Great Lakes Brewing Co. announcing they will begin distributing its beers in cans.

Beginning in May, Turntable Pils and Lightkeeper Blonde Ale will be available in 12-packs , and Rally Drum Red Ale (that you couldn’t get in a store before) will be out in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans. Other Great Lakes might come out soon…hellooo…Christmas Ale?