Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Bares Almost All for Photo Shoot

By Annie Reuter
Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui spent some time in front of the camera late last year for a photo series titled Bare With Me. Fittingly, Jauregui was showcased in a revealing sheer black dress beside a lake.
The series was shot in 35mm by photographer Nicole Cartolano and features Jauregui alone as well as with her rumored girlfriend Lucy Vives.
Jauregui uploaded several images from the shoot to her Instagram late Wednesday night (March 22), captioning them with, “It’s 4:30 am and jet lag.” Both Jauregui’s stylist and photographer shared some more photos (posted below). To see the complete series, visit Cartolano’s website.
Jauregui and her fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates are rumored to be collaborating with Skrillex on their forthcoming project. Skrillex shared a few video clips of himself hanging with the ladies via his Snapchat story on March 3.
