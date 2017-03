This summer, #DunkinDonuts is discontinuing the #CoffeeCoolatta. A post shared by Only In Boston (@onlyinbos) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

According to Chris Fuqua, senior vice president for the brand, the Coffee Coolatta was simply “not good enough,” and Dunkin’ Donuts plans on replacing the iconic beverage with a drink called “Fronzen Coffee.”

What exactly is “Fronzen Coffee.” ? We don’t know. Is it like “frozen coffee” spelled wrong, not sure. The only thing I know, I’m gonna miss you, Coolatta.

R.I.P.