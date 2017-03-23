Don’t Fall Victim To This Siri Prank!

March 23, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: iPhone, Siri, Siri 108

You might be seeing suggestions like this pop up on your Twitter timeline:

We’re here to tell you to NOT DO WHAT TWITTER IS SUGGESTING YOU DO.

Saying “Hey Siri, 108” will prompt Siri to contact emergency services.

The number 108 is India’s equivalent of 911 in the United States, but Siri will contact the local emergency dispatch based on the iPhone’s location.

The reason some are suggesting to “close your eyes and wait” is because there is a 5 second countdown before the call is initiated, giving you time to cancel it.  Therefore, by closing your eyes, you’d miss the countdown and actually initiate the call.

Two recent deaths in Texas have been tied to scores of hang up-calls that overwhelmed the 911 system, leaving callers on hold, according to the Dallas News.

So, what may seem like a harmless prank, could have serious consequences.  So don’t do it.  And don’t try to prank others into doing it.

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Music Mania: Vote NowYou have until Friday to vote for the Top 16
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live