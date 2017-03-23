Don’t Fall Victim To This Siri Prank!

You might be seeing suggestions like this pop up on your Twitter timeline:

Tell Siri "108" and see what she says, its hilarious 😂 — Tobes🏏 (@tobycorkran78) March 22, 2017

have you ever said "108" to siri??? — hwalsh (@sweetpealov) March 20, 2017

I dare you to say "108" to Siri from your iPhone 📱 and close your eyes 😈 — ceasar toliver (@ceasart55) March 21, 2017

HOLD DOWN YOUR HOME BUTTON,

TELL SIRI,

"108"

CLOSE YOUR EYES AND WAIT — lb (@LukeyBeatZ) March 14, 2017

We’re here to tell you to NOT DO WHAT TWITTER IS SUGGESTING YOU DO.

Saying “Hey Siri, 108” will prompt Siri to contact emergency services.

The number 108 is India’s equivalent of 911 in the United States, but Siri will contact the local emergency dispatch based on the iPhone’s location.

The reason some are suggesting to “close your eyes and wait” is because there is a 5 second countdown before the call is initiated, giving you time to cancel it. Therefore, by closing your eyes, you’d miss the countdown and actually initiate the call.

Two recent deaths in Texas have been tied to scores of hang up-calls that overwhelmed the 911 system, leaving callers on hold, according to the Dallas News.

So, what may seem like a harmless prank, could have serious consequences. So don’t do it. And don’t try to prank others into doing it.