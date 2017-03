Coinciding with the start of Spring, Starbucks has released over a dozen new food items!

Here’s what you can now find on the menu:

-Gluten-free smoked Canadian bacon breakfast sandwich

-Sprouted grain bagel

-Organic avocado spread (for your breakfast sammy or bagel!)

-Lemon Chiffon yogurt

-Berry Trio yogurt

-Peanut butter cup cookie

-Parrot cake pops

-Country Archer jerky (beef & turkey)

-Honey & dark chocolate bar

-Chocolate sea salt mini bars

-Mint slims cookies