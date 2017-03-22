Mariah Carey Is Giving Us A Christmas Movie

March 22, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Christmas, mariah carey

Mariah Carey has just announced that her legendary song, All I Want for Christmas is You, is being turned into a MOVIE. When will the movie come out? This holiday season! That’s right, one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time is being turned into an animated movie that we’ll get to see on the big screen during the 2017 holiday season.

Mariah Carey’s song, which continues to be a chart topping hit more than 20 years after its release, was turned into a children’s book in 2015. I’ve never wanted it to be the holiday season so badly.

