Listen to Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Remixed by Lil Yachty

By Annie Reuter

Lil Yachty is breathing new life into Katy Perry’s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” with his remix of the track. The Atlanta rapper slows down Perry’s song with beat-heavy production and auto-tuned vocals on his “Boat Remix.”

“Chained to the beat now / Feelin’ good, got good vibes / I can feel it in my feet now / Take a shot, baby, loosen up/You the star of the scene now / I went from readin’ magazines to being on the cover / Get up in the groove now/Let me see you move now,” the 19-year-old artist raps.

“Chained to the Rhythm” is the lead single off Perry’s forthcoming fourth studio album. In addition to working on Perry’s remix, Lil Yachty has been readying the release of his debut album, Teenage Emotions, out later this year.

Listen to the Lil Yachty’s remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” below.