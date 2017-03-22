Game 7 Of The World Series Is Being Turned Into A Movie

March 22, 2017 5:54 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, David Ross, game 7, World Series

I think we can speak for a lot of Clevelanders when we say some of us would just rather forget Game 7 of the World Series ever happened.

Hollywood producers have acquired the rights to David Ross’ book, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

The movie will reportedly center on the extra-inning instant classic.  Ross, who is now a former Cubs’ catcher (he retired after the game) hit a home run during Game 7.

Ross’ book will be released in May.  No word when the movie version would follow.

