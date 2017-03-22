Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182 to Headline Lollapalooza 2017

Lollapalooza will take place from August 3 through 6 at Grant Park in Chicago. March 22, 2017 7:27 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Lollapalooza has announced it’s 2017 lineup.

Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182, Muse, DJ Snake, Justice and Arcade Fire are set to headline this year’s bill.

Other major artists scheduled to play the festival include the XX, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Run the Jewels, Ryan Adams, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Lil Yachty, Liam Gallagher and Tegan and Sara.

See the day by day breakdown here and check out the full lineup below.

lol17 admat by day r7 03212017 Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink 182 to Headline Lollapalooza 2017

