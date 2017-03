One day old quadruplets are held for a photo at Pirngadi Medan hospital in North Sumatra on September 30, 2009. The quadruplets, all girls, were delivered by Caesarean section to the 30 year old farmer, Darmawan. The babies respectively weighed 2.1 kg, 2.2 kg, 2.3 kg and 2.4 kg at birth. AFP PHOTO / ATAR (Photo credit should read ATAR/AFP/Getty Images)

