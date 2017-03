During one of her shows in Melbourne, Australia, Adele was enjoying the cool air coming from her on-stage fan when she decided to channel a few of Bey’s moves.

As she sang “uh-oh, uh-oh” from “Crazy in Love” she began tossing her hair like Queen Bey, joking, “I don’t know how she does it!”

*WARNING* some foul language… (but it’s Adele so we aren’t surprised)