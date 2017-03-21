Tomi Lahren Suspended From Job For Saying She’s Pro-Choice

Political commentator Tomi Lahren has been suspended from her job at Glenn Beck’s network, The Blaze.

Though the reason for her suspension hasn’t been confirmed the problem seemed to start when Lahren appeared on The View last Friday and said she’s pro-choice:

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she explained.

Tension already existed between Lahren and some of her coworkers at The Blaze thanks to Lahren’s “inflammatory” style, and after her View appearance, some called her out on Twitter, accusing her of calling Republicans who oppose abortion “hypocrites.”

Glenn Beck was among those criticizing Lahren, and spoke about the issue on his radio show Monday.