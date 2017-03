Frat boys are the worst humans in existence.

Some Bro’s were on spring break and thought it would be hilarious to pry a live sharks mouth open and use it’s teeth to poke a hole in beer, then shot gun it.

The shark shotgun. @tfmspringbreak A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Well, now the internet hates them. ¬†Way to go bro’s.

