Cleveland Dating App Brings Dog Lovers Together

March 21, 2017 11:20 AM
There’s a 29-year-old Case Western Reserve student, and owner of “Dexter” the Westie, who loves dogs, and meeting other people with dogs.  That’s why Liz Smith started the dating app Fetch, allowing Cleveland singles connect online.

According to Cleveland Scene, Smith said,”I thought, ‘Why isn’t there a place for people who love dogs?’  Having pets is a great way to meet people, there’s no great way to do that online in Cleveland.”

Smith is meeting with people to help launch the site, and says it will be like a Tinder for people with dogs.  So grab your favorite pic with your dog, and swipe right with your paws.

