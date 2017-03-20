Q Music Mania 2017: 21 Pilots vs. The Chainsmokers

March 20, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: q music mania, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots

We’re celebrating Q Music Mania this March and we’re searching to discover who YOU think Today’s Best Artist is!

YOU voted to choose the top 16 musicians that you think should compete for the title of Today’s Best Artist, and now they’ll be going head to head every day – you vote who makes it on to the next round.

Vote now to make sure YOUR favorite artist makes it into the top 8 in our Q Music Mania bracket. Be sure to vote often today!

Today’s round is 21 Pilots vs. The Chainsmokers.

VOTE below!

