New Netflix Feature Will Change Your Life!

March 20, 2017 1:45 PM
If you’re like me and LOVE to watch “Friends” on Netflix, like EVERY night…you’ll happy to know it’s now even easier to binge watch.

There is now a “skip intro” button, allowing you to skip over the opening credits of a T.V. series.  Hey, you can only watch them dancing in the fountain while singing along to “I’ll Be There For You” so many times!

The button appears on the bottom right corner of the screen when the show’s intro starts to play.  It’s not available on all versions, but I first noticed on my laptop.

Enjoy!

