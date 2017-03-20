FREE Cone Day At Dairy Queen Is TODAY

It’s the first day of spring, which means that it is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen! Yep, you can get a small vanilla cone at Dairy Queen for FREE today only (March 20th). But this offer is only available at stand-alone Dairy Queens- you cannot redeem the offer at any mall-located DQ.

Though it is not required, it is encouraged that when you receive your free ice cream, you also make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. During last year’s Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen raised more than $200,000 for the charity. So go get some ice cream and help raise money for a great cause!