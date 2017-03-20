Dancing With The Stars Starts Monday Night

Len, Bruno, Carrie Ann and Juliane are back for another season! Season 24 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ premieres TONIGHT at 8 p.n. on ABC (WEWS Channel 5 in Cleveland!
Who will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this year? Here are the contestants this year:
- Bonner Bolton – former professional bull rider/model
- Charo – actress/Spanish-American musician
- Chris Kattan – actor, best known for his days on SNL
- David Ross – retired professional baseball player
- Erika Jayne – reality star on The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsS
- Heather Morris – actress, best knwon as Brittany Pierce on Glee
- Mr. T – actor
- Nick Viall – last season’s Bachelor!
- Normani Kordei – singer, member of Fifth Harmony
- Rashad Jennings – professional football player for the NY Giants
- Simone Biles – Olympic gold medal gymnast
That not convincing enough? Here’s 9 reasons from ABC on why they can’t wait for the ‘DWTS’ to kick things off on Monday night.