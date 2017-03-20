CONCERT: Olivia Newton-John

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 3

WHERE: HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 24 AT 10 A.M. (Buy here)

Pre-sale starts Thursday, March 23rd at 10 a.m.

RESERVED SEAT: $75, $54.50, $44.50

Fans can purchase at the Rocksino Box Office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone (800)745-3000.

All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Olivia Newton-John will perform at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Saturday June 3rd. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday March 24th at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the venue box office or online at Ticktemaster.com

Olivia Newton-John’s appeal seems to be timeless. With a career spanning more than five decades she is still a vibrant, creative individual adored by fans around the globe.

Olivia’s U.S. album debut, “Let Me Be There,” produced her first top ten single of the same name, with Olivia being honored by the Academy Of Country Music as Most Promising Female Vocalist and a Grammy Award as Best Country Vocalist. This proved to be only the beginning of a very exciting career. With more than 100 million albums sold, Olivia’s successes include four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and People’s Choice Awards, ten #1 hits including “Physical,” which topped the charts for ten consecutive weeks, and over 15 top 10 singles. In November 2015, Billboard Magazine listed “Physical” at #8 on their Top 100 Songs Of All Time list and in 2010 listed it as “The Sexiest Song of All Time.” In addition, in 2015 Olivia was ranked #20 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists.”

In 1978, her co-starring role with John Travolta in “Grease” catapulted Olivia into super-stardom. This film’s best-selling soundtrack featured the duets “You’re The One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” with Travolta, as well as her mega-hit, “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” To date “Grease” remains the most successful movie musical in history. Her other feature film credits include “Funny Things Happen Down Under,” “Toomorrow,” “Xanadu,” “Two Of A Kind,” “It’s My Party,” “Sordid Lives,” “Score: A Hockey Musical,” and “A Few Best Men.”