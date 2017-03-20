CONCERT: Milky Chance At House Of Blues

MILKY CHANCE

RELEASE LONG-AWAITED ALBUM ‘ BLOSSOM ’

& ANNOUNCE 2017 LEG OF US TOUR DATES

WHEN: August 8, 2017

WHERE: House of Blues

TICKETS: Available at the link here

Event info from the House Of Blues:

Doors at 7 pm. Show at 8 pm. This is an all ages event. This event is general admission, standing room only with reserved seats in the balcony. All general admission (GA) tickets are for standing room only. Ticket Prices: $31.50 – Advance GA ticket $35 – Day of show GA ticket $41.50 – Advance Reserved Balcony ticket $40 – Day of show Reserved Balcony ticket All advance ticket purchases will include a copy of Milky Chance’s new album, Blossom instructions on redemption to follow. Lineup: Milky Chance Support acts are subject to change without notice. Join us for dinner in House of Blues Restaurant & Bar before the show. View our menu and make reservations online or call: 216.523.2583.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Sadnecessary is finally here and ticks every single box there is.

“After touring for almost four years on the back of this album we really wanted to cre-ate something with “Blossom” that is still “Milky Chance”, keeps the mixture between melancholy, electronic and organic sounds but also captures our growth as musicians, songwriters and producers.” – Milky Chance

Milky Chance have once again made it seemingly impossible to improve on their unique signature sound. After the tease out of ‘Blossom’, ‘Ego’, ‘Doing Good’ and ‘Cocoon’, of which the latter has racked up over 8 million hits on Youtube and 43 million Spotify plays since November, Blossom is finally here. This is the band’s follow-up to runaway debut album Sadnecessary, which has received gold certification in the US.

Blossom is out now and available here.

Running parallel to their album, the band have been slowly unveiling their innovative and inventive “Blossomentary”, in which fans have the ability to interact with Milky Chance in lots of different ways, including designing artwork, asking the band questions and taking a personalised quiz. Check it out at: http://blossomentary.milkychance.net/

Milky Chance are finishing off their intimate tour ‘Before Blossom’ (all European & US dates are sold out) before they head out on the ‘Blossom’ tour (Pre-sale starts March 20).