ANOTHER Adorable Marriage Proposal At Adele’s Concert

Bring out the tissues, these videos never get old.

Adele was performing in Melbourne, Australia when she noticed a man crying his eyes out during her hit song “Hello” and called him up on stage. No wasted time… THIS HAPPENED!

Adele, always bringing people together!

ANOTHER FUN FACT: During that same show, Adele called out a security guard who was trying to get people to stop dancing at her show. “Just before we go to the next song … excuse me sir? Could you stop telling people to sit down?” Adele said. “If you don’t like dancing, don’t come to a f—ing music show. If I see one more person get told to sit down, I swear to God.”