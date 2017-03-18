Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 18, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. This Town-Niall Horan

3. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

4. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

5. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

6. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

8. Paris-Chainsmokers

9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

10. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

11. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

12. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

13. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

14. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

15. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

16. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

17. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

18. Down-Marian Hill

19. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

20. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.