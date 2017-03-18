Top 20 Cleveland Countdown March 18, 2017

March 18, 2017 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. This Town-Niall Horan
3. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
4. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
5. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
6. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
7. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
8. Paris-Chainsmokers
9. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
10. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
11. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
12. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
13. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
14. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
15. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
16. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
17. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
18. Down-Marian Hill
19. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
20. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

